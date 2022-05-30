Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MFD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $11.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD)
