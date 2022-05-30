Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

