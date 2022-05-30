Maker (MKR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $158.12 Million

Maker (MKR) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Maker has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $158.12 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,376.25 or 0.04330963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,723.74 or 0.99832244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

