Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 752,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
MANH stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average of $137.88. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $111.58 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
