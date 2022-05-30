Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the April 30th total of 48,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MN traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $234.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.39. Manning & Napier has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 14.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Manning & Napier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Manning & Napier by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manning & Napier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Manning & Napier by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manning & Napier by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

