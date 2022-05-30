ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.36

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.36 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26.

ManpowerGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. ManpowerGroup has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NYSE:MAN opened at $88.00 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $124.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,368,000 after acquiring an additional 54,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,688,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

