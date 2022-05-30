Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$960.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.13 million.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 45,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,975. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

