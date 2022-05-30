Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Lowered to GBX 180

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.58) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 215 ($2.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.71) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.27) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 209.88 ($2.64).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 149.85 ($1.89) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.78. The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 127 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 263 ($3.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.