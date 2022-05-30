Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $88,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 431.0% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 82,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 67,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,685,000 after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MLM traded up $15.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $349.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $316.73 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.40.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

