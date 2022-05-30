MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.22-$4.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.83.

NYSE MTZ traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.28. 10,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. MasTec has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in MasTec by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MasTec by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

