Maxim Group Cuts CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Price Target to $1.00

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CNSP opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.82. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.