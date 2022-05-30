Maxim Group Lowers BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Price Target to $4.00

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCardia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,261.32% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BioCardia will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in BioCardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BioCardia by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioCardia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

