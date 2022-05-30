Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,255.98 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,494.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,686.42.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,736 shares of company stock valued at $76,036,551. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

