Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, VP Jonathan Pearl bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $25,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,606.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $752.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 87.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

