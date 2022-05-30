Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,812 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after buying an additional 381,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $119.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

