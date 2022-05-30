Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $4.58 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,336 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $40.34 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

