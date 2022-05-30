Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $666.53 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.58 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $677.81 and a 200 day moving average of $781.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $869.47.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

