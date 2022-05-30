Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.36% of Hercules Capital worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

HTGC stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $19.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.30%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 10,495 shares of company stock worth $156,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

