Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.06% of Capri worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 14.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $47.57 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

