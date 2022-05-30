Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases 1,589 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises 1.6% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,154,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,446,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $284.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.87 and a 200 day moving average of $484.77. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.64 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.