Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Update

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Medicure stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. 6,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Medicure has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

About Medicure (Get Rating)

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

