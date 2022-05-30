Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Capitalization Tops $1.19 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1,139.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00195950 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003689 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000520 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001226 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00327256 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

