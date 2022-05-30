Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,445,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.24.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

