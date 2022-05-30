Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by Springhouse Capital Management LP

Springhouse Capital Management LP reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 5.4% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.13. 879,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,445,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.24.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

