MetaHash Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $113,496.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.42 or 0.00582858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00441888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008207 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,455,170,879 coins and its circulating supply is 3,284,063,823 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

