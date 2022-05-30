Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 21915529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 21.43. The stock has a market cap of £5.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.12.
About Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS)
