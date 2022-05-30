Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 21915529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 21.43. The stock has a market cap of £5.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.12.

Get Microsaic Systems alerts:

About Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsaic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsaic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.