Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Short Interest Down 31.2% in May

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,100 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the April 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. 453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,777. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Milestone Scientific will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 475.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Milestone Scientific from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

