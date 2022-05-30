Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $127.26 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.37 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day moving average of $152.73.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

