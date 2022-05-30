Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,348,792.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

HOOD opened at $10.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion and a PE ratio of -0.95. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

