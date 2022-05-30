Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $897,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 317.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,183,000 after acquiring an additional 285,615 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $119.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.54 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

