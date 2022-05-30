Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

IDEX stock opened at $192.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.96. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $179.30 and a 1-year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.