Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,950,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $84,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 61,266.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,998 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 548,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $26.97 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,634,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

