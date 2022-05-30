Morpheus Labs Market Capitalization Reaches $5.32 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $109,719.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 483,499,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

