Morpheus.Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $843,389.00 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $28.96 million and $843,389.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,775.46 or 0.99989704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

