Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Cut by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,697 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 5.6% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $42,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Capital World Investors grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,115,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after buying an additional 276,606 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,669,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,120,000 after buying an additional 234,410 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.01. 14,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,179. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.24 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.82 and a 200-day moving average of $235.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.36.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

