Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,892 shares during the period. Mplx comprises about 2.5% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170,707 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 297,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mplx by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,024,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after purchasing an additional 309,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,465. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $35.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

