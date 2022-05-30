Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 101900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market cap of C$6.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
About Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP)
See Also
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.