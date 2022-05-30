NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $24.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NRDS stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.33. 13,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,952. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NerdWallet will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 61,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $598,838.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925 in the last 90 days. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,006,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.