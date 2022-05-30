NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.63.

NetApp stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,579,000 after buying an additional 95,094 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 51.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

