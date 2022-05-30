Nexo (NEXO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.04 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00004156 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $739.54 million and $12.04 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexo has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexo Profile

NEXO is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

