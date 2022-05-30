NFTX (NFTX) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

NFTX (NFTX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. NFTX has a market capitalization of $21.97 million and approximately $159,679.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $53.43 or 0.00169069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,170 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

