Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

NTIC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. 399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

