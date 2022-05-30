Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $126,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 125,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $125.66 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

