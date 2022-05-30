Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $122.41 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of ANSYS worth $122,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $264.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.53. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.72 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.91.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

