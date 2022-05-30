Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,896 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $126,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 125,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $125.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

