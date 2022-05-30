OctoFi Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38,945.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00006082 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $38,945.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,599.52 or 0.99988426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002081 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001583 BTC.

About OctoFi

OCTO is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

