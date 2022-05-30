Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,151 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises about 2.0% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded up $3.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $264.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,850. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Several research firms have commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

