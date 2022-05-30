Omni 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00009545 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 16% against the dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $6.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017140 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00217201 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006447 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000645 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,347 coins and its circulating supply is 563,031 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

