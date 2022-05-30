One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,897 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97,685 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $61.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

