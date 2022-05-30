One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,197,000 after purchasing an additional 57,984 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,265.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,194.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,279.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.