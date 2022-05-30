One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $200.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $220.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

